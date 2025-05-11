First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Barclays PLC raised its position in American International Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

