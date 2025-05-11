Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primis Financial by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Primis Financial by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $221.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.65. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

Insider Activity at Primis Financial

In other news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,035.93. This trade represents a 12.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

