First Manhattan CO. LLC. Acquires New Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.10% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 624,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 212,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 205,887 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $110.06.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

