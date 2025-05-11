First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $9,003,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,179,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $476,246,000 after acquiring an additional 454,011 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 81,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $298.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus set a $410.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

