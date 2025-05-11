First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

