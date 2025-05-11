Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in First Solar by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in First Solar by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in First Solar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $140.74 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $163.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $235.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.87.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

