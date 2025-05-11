Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,329,000 after buying an additional 261,202 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Veralto by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $83.87 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

