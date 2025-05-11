Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of KVUE opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

