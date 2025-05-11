Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Buys $12,093.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Monika U. Ehrman acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.31 per share, with a total value of $12,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,108.77. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

MTDR opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Stephens reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

