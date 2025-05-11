Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 1,600 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 262.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $633.08 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $638.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.90.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

