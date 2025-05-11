Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Head-To-Head Survey

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seadrill and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 5 0 3.00 Borr Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seadrill currently has a consensus target price of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 130.67%. Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Seadrill.

95.7% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Seadrill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill 27.79% 7.24% 5.12% Borr Drilling 8.12% 8.27% 2.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seadrill and Borr Drilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 1.07 $300.00 million $6.33 3.78 Borr Drilling $1.01 billion 0.44 $22.10 million $0.32 5.77

Seadrill has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling. Seadrill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Seadrill pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Borr Drilling pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Seadrill pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Borr Drilling pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Seadrill beats Borr Drilling on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water. The Other segment represents management services to third parties and related parties. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

