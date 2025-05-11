Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 748 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.61 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

