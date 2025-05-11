CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $1,152,040.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,698.35. This trade represents a 24.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

