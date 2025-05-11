JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $85.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 32,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,057.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

