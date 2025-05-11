Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,681 shares of company stock worth $6,492,703. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.