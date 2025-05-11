Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Buys $10,800.00 in Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,964. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

