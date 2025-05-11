Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after buying an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.