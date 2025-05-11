Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $51,289.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $955,001.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,328,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,219,789.53. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 668,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,524. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

