Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Underweight Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. International Paper has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 916,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

