Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $445,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Entegris by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after buying an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

