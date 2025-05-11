Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Guggenheim

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 449.45% from the stock’s current price.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enavate Sciences GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,087,005 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 2,926,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.