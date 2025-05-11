Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 337.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.44 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

