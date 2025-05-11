DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

DocGo Stock Down 39.5 %

DocGo stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. DocGo has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 6,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,000,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 546.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 314,838 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in DocGo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DocGo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

