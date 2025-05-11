Guggenheim Cuts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $80.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

