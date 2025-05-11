The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $8.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSR. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $798.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

