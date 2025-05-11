Cryoport’s (CYRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 548,750.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

