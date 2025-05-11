Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,238.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 521.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,249 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $5,609,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

