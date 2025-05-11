Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,238.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

About Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 521.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,249 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $5,609,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.