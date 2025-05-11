Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,238.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiff Oncology
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.