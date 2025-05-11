Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Unitil were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Unitil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 798.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $56.67 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $920.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

