Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $98,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,147,000 after buying an additional 642,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,094,000 after buying an additional 565,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,527,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,055.39. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

