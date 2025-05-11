Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.77% of BorgWarner worth $123,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 14.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

