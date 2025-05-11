Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,052.32. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 469,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,647,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 663,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.