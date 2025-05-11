Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,208 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $91,138.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,140.91. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock worth $9,188,295 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance
NYSE DGX opened at $176.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.93. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
