Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 80,886 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.82 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.