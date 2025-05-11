Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 295,783 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,783 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWW. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AMMO by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.31. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

