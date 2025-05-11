Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $201.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

