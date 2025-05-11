Bokf Na Sells 990 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amentum were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amentum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Amentum by 944.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 476,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 431,299 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $8,938,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Trading Down 0.9 %

AMTM opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amentum

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.