Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MultiPlan worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 384,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $350.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.13.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.