Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stake Decreased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Lifeway Foods worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LWAY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 9,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $226,882.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 896,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,268,297.26. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,251,642 shares in the company, valued at $29,075,643.66. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,885 shares of company stock worth $1,766,840 in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

