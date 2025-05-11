Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Destination XL Group worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

