Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,800 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Upland Software worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

