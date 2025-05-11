Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 132,076 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,076 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of NN worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NN by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NN by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

NN Profile

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

