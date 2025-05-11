Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,860 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chegg Stock Performance
NYSE:CHGG opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
