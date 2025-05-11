First Manhattan CO. LLC. Decreases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 408,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,642,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.1 %

GPK opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.