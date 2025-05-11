First Manhattan CO. LLC. Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE WTM opened at $1,799.19 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,666.22 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,809.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.11%.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
