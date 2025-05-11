Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 629 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $556.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.32 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.