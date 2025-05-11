ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $706.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $679.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.79. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

