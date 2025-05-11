Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 370 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

