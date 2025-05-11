First Manhattan CO. LLC. Acquires 37,599 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,599 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

PHYS stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

