Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 1,540 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

