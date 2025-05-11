First Manhattan CO. LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $387.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $384.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

